Obituaries: Week of June 23

Anton Danzer (Tony) passed away peacefully on June 7, at the age of 85. He was born in Mittergarching, Germany, a small town outside of Munich on September 28, 1935. He is survived by his wife Virginia, his son Christopher Danzer (Joanne) and was “Opa” to Ryan and Tyler Danzer, his twin grandsons. Tony is brother to Meinrad Danzer (Karen) and he is predeceased by his two sisters Albertine and Gertrude. Tony came to the United States when he was 19 and first settled in Queens. He entered the US Air Force August 21, 1956 and served until June 24, 1960. Shortly afterwards he became a Naturalized Citizen of the United States on August 9, 1960. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. at alz.org.