Strong rip currents being reported by area lifeguards today

By Outer Banks Voice
outerbanksvoice.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMODERATE rip current risk south of Cape Hatteras including Frisco, Hatteras Village, & Ocracoke. Only experienced surf swimmers who know how to escape a rip current should enter the water. Never swim alone, always take flotation!. Rip currents often occur a couple hours either side of low tide, which is...

www.outerbanksvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Rip Currents#Cape Hatteras#Extreme Weather#Obx Beach Conditions#Ocracoke#Beach Safety
Frisco, NCouterbanksvoice.com

High rip warning for Frisco and south

There is a high rip current risk for Frisco, Hatteras Village, & Ocracoke. Ocean conditions will bring dangerous rip and longshore currents. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. There is a low rip current risk at the northern beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill...
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-02 17:49:00 Expires: 2021-07-04 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 05:42:00 Expires: 2021-07-05 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of southwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM AST Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.Surf heights ranging from 10 to 15 feet will likely cause coastal flooding along the coasts.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Wrightsville Beach, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Danger for rip currents leading into the 4th of July weekend

With stormy weather in Friday's forecast, the rain may keep our beaches less crowded than usual. However, if you're venturing out to the beach during breaks in the rain, you should know that dangerous swimming conditions are back along much of our coast. Earlier this week, lifeguards just at Wrightsville...
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 05:42:00 Expires: 2021-07-04 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; Vieques HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM AST Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.Surf heights ranging from 10 to 15 feet will likely cause coastal flooding along the coasts.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, Vieques by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, Vieques by NWS

