Strong rip currents being reported by area lifeguards today

Effective: 2021-07-03 05:42:00 Expires: 2021-07-05 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of southwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM AST Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.Surf heights ranging from 10 to 15 feet will likely cause coastal flooding along the coasts.