Country music star Chris Young is filming his newest music video in Nashville next month, and he's inviting fans to be a part of it. Additionally, fans from around the country have an opportunity to win a trip to Music City for the taping. On Wednesday (June 16), the "I'm Comin' Over" singer announced a way for fans to win a free trip to Nashville to be in the video and celebrate the Fourth of July. To participate, simply text NASHVILLE to 615-219-4113 and you will be entered to win.