We're now less than a month away from Townsquare Media's Taste of Fort Collins, and it's been far too long since we've gotten together in Washington Park to celebrate the best of our city. Along with hip-hop/country superstar Nelly and the Spin Doctors headlining the weekend-long event, we'll also welcome alternative up-and-comers Tessa Violet and Almost Monday. And, of course, the local lineup of NoCo entertainers that you all helped us create.