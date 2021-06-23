World’s Largest Swimming Lesson returns to Veterans Memorial Park

HUDSON — Water safety was the theme of the morning of June 17 at Veterans Memorial Park. Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources invited area youths to participate in the annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, a promotional event designed to spread awareness about the importance of teaching kids to swim and prevent drowning. Swim lessons took place at pools throughout the United States and around the globe June 17 and Pasco Parks and Rec Aquatics Coordinator Alicia Szilagyi said it was good to be back after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.