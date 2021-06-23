’90 Day Fiancé’: Loren Brovarnik Reveals Whether Her Son Shai Is a Mommy or Daddy’s Boy

Jeannie Mai Jenkins EXCLUSIVELY reveals why she’s proud to take on husband Jeezy’s last name shortly after tying the knot. Jeannie Mai Jenkins, 42, married the love of her life, rapper and songwriter Jeezy, 43, three months ago and then wasted no time when it came to adopting his last name. “I’m honored,” the Chief Brand Officer of Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on June 11. “Jeannie Mai Jenkins is something profoundly important for me to carry out. My husband is a beautiful human being let alone a legend in these streets and his name, his last name to me means a man who has survived so much and who has triumphed and has beat the odds in a way that many people can’t tell. So today, being Jeannie Mai Jenkins, I am proud to carry his name and to bring everything I can to put even more purpose and even more value into what he already has.”