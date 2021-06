The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing will be the company's most enthusiast-friendly vehicle. It rides on the second generation of GM's Alpha platform, which also underpins the back-in-production Chevy Camaro, it uses a twin-turbo V6 making 472 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque and comes standard with a six-speed manual directing power to the rear axle, making it unique among peers like the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45. Now, Caddy is adding carbon fiber aero to crown it as the vehicle with the highest downforce in V-Series history.