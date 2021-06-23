Groundbreaking for Law Enforcement Memorial of Southeast Minnesota scheduled for Thursday afternoon
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Law Enforcement Memorial of Southeast Minnesota is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the location of the memorial site, at the corner of Seventh Street Southwest and George Gibbs Drive Southwest. The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band is expected to play and the son of a Rochester Police Officer who died in 1967 will speak.www.postbulletin.com