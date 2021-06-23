Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Groundbreaking for Law Enforcement Memorial of Southeast Minnesota scheduled for Thursday afternoon

By Emily Cutts
Post-Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA groundbreaking ceremony for the Law Enforcement Memorial of Southeast Minnesota is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the location of the memorial site, at the corner of Seventh Street Southwest and George Gibbs Drive Southwest. The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band is expected to play and the son of a Rochester Police Officer who died in 1967 will speak.

www.postbulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evergreen Trees#Olmsted County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
MLBPosted by
NBC News

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assault

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer is being investigated by police in Pasadena, California, after a woman alleged he assaulted her, police said. A woman sought an order of protection from a court under a domestic violence prevention law, attorney Marc Garelick said. The woman "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" in a recent incident, Garelick said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...