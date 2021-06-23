Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears asks judge to end court conservatorship; 'I am traumatized'

By Sam Cohen
Fox47News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Britney Spears has asked a Los Angeles judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances for the last 13 years. She told the court she just wants her life back. In the highly anticipated hearing, Britney Spears addressed the court Wednesday. Spears'...

www.fox47news.com
Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline wants her to be happy

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): After American singer-songwriter Britney Spears' recent headline-making speech about her conservatorship in a Los Angeles court last week, her ex Kevin Federline wishes nothing but the best for the mother of his children. Speaking to People magazine, Federline's powerhouse divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan recently...
Britney Spears' boyfriend wants marriage and kids

Britney Spears’ boyfriend is “ready for marriage and kids” with the singer. The 39-year-old singer - who has 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, and it has now been claimed that her boyfriend Sam Asghari is also on board with the idea.
K-Fed’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Gets in Support After His Divorce From Britney

Since his divorce from Britney Spears, fans have wondered what Kevin Federline‘s net worth is and how much he’s received in spousal and child support from his ex-wife. K-Fed and Britney met at a club in Hollywood in 2004 and immediately started dating. “I met her at a club in Hollywood, Joseph’s. Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away,” K-Fed told People in 2008. “I was madly in love with her. Everything just seemed so right. I didn’t see it as too fast or too slow.” In September 2004, three months after they started dating, K-Fed and Britney married in a surprise wedding in Studio City, California.
Hollywood Reacts to Bill Cosby Release: “I Am Furious, Shame on the Court”

Hollywood reacted Wednesday to the shock news that Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction has been overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The Court decided that a “non-prosecution agreement” the actor struck with a previous prosecutor should have prevented him from being charged in a case that stemmed from a 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.
Take a Look at What R. Kelly’s Life in Prison Is Actually Like

And, in more extreme instances, even attacked. But that's not all. Now, this horrific story began in 1994. A twenty-seven-year-old R. Kelly and a then fifteen-year-old Aaliyah Haughton were married in an illegal ceremony in Cook County, Illinois. The couple met when Aaliyah was only twelve years old and Kelly...
Cardi B Pregnant With Baby No.2

It’s happening! Cardi B revealed that she is pregnant with baby no.2 by her husband Offset. CelebnMusic247.com reports that the highlight of the 2021 BET Awards happened on Sunday night when Cardi showed off her pregnancy bump while onstage with the Migos during their performance. You already knew that since...
Wendy Williams & Ray J Link Arms While Out & About After He Treats Her To Lunch In NYC — Photos

How YOU doing, Wendy Williams? A day after her ‘little brother’ Ray J treated her to lunch, the two reunited for another lovely day in the Big Apple. “Guess who’s treating me to brunch?” Wendy Williams captioned a June 26 Instagram photo of her sitting in the back seat with a masked mystery man. Wendy, 56, gave a few more hints to the identity of her lunch date: “He’s very cute [and] very married. I’m close to his family [and] he is my little brother.” Give up? It’s none other than Ray J! The 40-year-old rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star (and husband to Princess Love) met up with Wendy on Saturday, and it seems they had such a fun time together because they were spotted hanging out again the following day.