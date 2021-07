Imagine you're at the grocery store, shoved into the refrigerator door of the dairy aisle, holding both a half and half and heavy cream container. You're trying to decide which to get for your weekly cooking when it strikes you, what's the difference between the two, anyway? You've seen recipes that call for using half and half or heavy cream, but is that true for all recipes? In half and half vs heavy cream, can one be substituted for the other?