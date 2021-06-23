NP Planning Commission Advances East Philip Housing Project

View more in
Belvedere, CA|cityofbelvedere.org
Planning Commission: Notice of a Public Hearing
CITY OF BELVEDERE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE PLANNING COMMISSION. NOTE: This is not an agenda. The agenda will be posted/available the Friday before the meeting. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., the Planning Commission of the City of Belvedere will hold a Remote Meeting via Zoom to consider actions and reports including the following:
Politics|pelhamalabama.gov
Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting
The Pelham Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Pelham Civic Complex. Several public hearings will be held during this meeting. View the agenda. View the proposed subdivision regulations.
Lenexa, KS|fox4kc.com
Lenexa Planning Commission approves revision plan for The Yard
A fresh design for new development in downtown Lenexa could soon bring new apartments, restaurants and office space to the City Center neighborhood. The Lenexa Planning Commission has approved a new site plan for The Yard near 87th Street and Renner Boulevard.
Shelbyville, IN|Shelbyville News
Plan Commission denies Riverview housing development request
After about 25 minutes of public comment in which no public support was expressed for a proposed housing development on the northeast side of Shelbyville, the Shelbyville Plan Commission rejected the proposal during its June meeting. Residents were allowed to express their concerns about the proposed site on the north...
Orcutt, CA|Santa Maria Times
Decision on Orcutt housing project wins continuance from Santa Barbara County Planning Commission
The developer of a housing project proposed in and around Rancho Maria Golf Club in Orcutt won a delay of the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission’s intended decision to recommend denial of the project Wednesday. Commissioners unanimously agreed to continue the hearing on the Neighborhoods of Willow Creek and Hidden...
Colorado State|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Silver Key plans affordable housing project for low-income seniors in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The agency known for helping to provide home health care, meals and transportation for senior citizens is now stepping into the real estate arena. Silver Key intends to build a 50- to 60-unit apartment complex next to its offices on Murray Boulevard on the city's southeast side. The project was The post Silver Key plans affordable housing project for low-income seniors in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Politics|boonslick.org
Welcome to Boonslick Regional Planning Commission!
Boonslick Regional Planning Commission has an immediate opening for the position of Project Developer. This position requires excellent organizational, writing, communication, and administrative skills. The individual selected will be responsible for the development and oversight of community projects as well as part of the planning team for economic development. Boonslick offers a competitive salary with paid insurance, vision, dental, and retirement. Salary is commensurate with qualifications with an anticipated range of $37,000 to $48,000. To be considered for theposition, please submit a resume with three professionally-related references to: Boonslick Regional Planning Commission, Attn: ExecutiveDirector, PO Box 429, Warrenton, MO 63383 or ceggen@boonslick.org.
New York City, NY|brownstoner.com
Construction on Affordable Housing Project to Begin on Burned-Out Factory Site in East New York
Construction is set to begin next month on the Atlantic Chestnut project in East New York, with plans to eventually bring 1,165 affordable apartments to the neighborhood. The project, occupying the block bound by Atlantic and Euclid avenues and Fulton and Chestnut streets, is being spearheaded by nonprofit housing developer Phipps Houses. $217 million in funding is being provided by the city and by Wells Fargo. Phipps plans to build two more buildings on the site after the first one, but has yet to secure financing. The developer purchased the property in 2015 for $36 million.
Cookeville, TN|newstalk941.com
Cookeville Planning Commission Votes To Rezone Property On East 6th Street
The Cookeville Planning Commission voted to approve the rezoning of a property on East 6th Street and a portion of one on North Washington Avenue to create an additional, zone-conforming lot. The action would divide up current lots and extend one zone, creating potential space for new single-family housing. Planning...
Pikeville, KY|wymt.com
City commission voices reservations as UPIKE plans to turn hotel into campus housing
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2019, the University of Pikeville approached the Pikeville City Commission with discussions about building a new dormitory on the school’s campus. The plans were nothing more than a first phase as the city told WYMT it was waiting for a formal response as the logistics were still being worked out.
San Antonio, TX|news4sanantonio.com
Groundbreaking takes place at large affordable housing project on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - City and county leaders are celebrating on Monday the groundbreaking of a large affordable housing project on San Antonio‘s East Side. Once complete, The Villas at Echo East will give almost 200 low income families a place to call home, and hopefully, a place to thrive and raise their children.
Shiawassee County, MI|Argus Press
County planning commission advances Fortitude upgrade plan
CORUNNA — Drive-in movies are now one step closer to becoming a reality at Fortitude Farms and Events on South M-52. The Shiawassee County Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the site plan and special land use permit necessary to allow movie screenings and other forms of entertainment at the 4377 S. M-52 property.
New York City, NY|norwoodnews.org
Crotona Park East: Affordable Housing Complex for Seniors Advances at 1281 Hoe Avenue
Gerald Caliendo Architects has released new renderings for a future, 8-story, residential building to be built at 1281 Hoe Avenue in Crotona Park East, which will comprise roughly 28,500 square feet and will be dedicated (100 percent) to affordable housing for seniors, as reported by YIMBY. Mark Shakarov is the...
Saint Charles County, MO|newstime-mo.com
Virtual Open House planned for Lake Saint Louis Boulevard Extension Project
The St. Charles County Highway Department is hosting an Informational Virtual Open House on the Lake Saint Louis Boulevard Extension Project July 14-28, 2021. Residents may view plans and submit questions and comments online at sccmo.org/LSLExtensionProject. The Highway Department is working in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Transportation to...
Cheyenne, WY|wyomingnewsnow.tv
City Accepting Applications for Planning Commission
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - City of Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications for membership on the City of Cheyenne Planning Commission. There is one unexpired position to fill with a term expiration date of 12/31/22. The appointed individual will serve the remainder of the existing term and then be given priority consideration to fill the following three-year term.
East Point, GA|whatnowatlanta.com
Developers Plan 134-Unit Factory-Manufactured Housing Project In East Point
Modular construction company SG Blocks is moving forward with plans for a 134-unit housing project off of Norman Berry Drive in the city of East Point, according to an announcement this week. The company said in a press release that it has acquired a 6-acre project site through subsidiary SGB...
Roswell, NM|rdrnews.com
Commission recommends plan to connect trails
The Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission voted Monday to endorse connecting two of the city’s trails via an old runway at the Old Municipal Airport. The city council’s General Services Committee will consider its own recommendation when it meets Wednesday afternoon. The unanimous vote from the commission favors connecting the...
Huntingtown, MD|So Md News.com
Planning commission approves Huntingtown subdivision
The planned subdivision is called Rebecca’s Field. However, it’s Robert Harrison’s headstone that caught the interest of the Calvert County Planning Commission and anyone viewing the panel’s June virtual meeting. During a staff presentation on a 51-acre parcel in Huntingtown’s rural community district, it was pointed out that the focal...
Ferguson Township, PA|Centre Daily
Ferguson Township supervisors OK plan for new 6-story student housing project
A new student housing complex is coming to Ferguson Township, following the unanimous approval Monday night of a final land development plan at the intersection of West College Avenue and Buckhout Street. The final land development plan for the Aspen Heights student housing complex was submitted earlier this month and...
Real Estate|maqnews.com
Applications sought for housing projects
The Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Corporation Housing Trust Fund is soliciting applications for the 2022 funding round and will be requesting funds from the Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) to assist in five of the following housing categories:. • Lead hazard remediation. • Owner-occupied rehabilitation activities. • Emergency (transitional) housing and...