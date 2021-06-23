Cancel
NP Planning Commission Advances East Philip Housing Project

knopnews2.com
 7 days ago
Belvedere, CAcityofbelvedere.org

Planning Commission: Notice of a Public Hearing

CITY OF BELVEDERE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE PLANNING COMMISSION. NOTE: This is not an agenda. The agenda will be posted/available the Friday before the meeting. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., the Planning Commission of the City of Belvedere will hold a Remote Meeting via Zoom to consider actions and reports including the following:
Politicspelhamalabama.gov

Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting

The Pelham Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Pelham Civic Complex. Several public hearings will be held during this meeting. View the agenda. View the proposed subdivision regulations.
Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

Plan Commission denies Riverview housing development request

After about 25 minutes of public comment in which no public support was expressed for a proposed housing development on the northeast side of Shelbyville, the Shelbyville Plan Commission rejected the proposal during its June meeting. Residents were allowed to express their concerns about the proposed site on the north...
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Silver Key plans affordable housing project for low-income seniors in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The agency known for helping to provide home health care, meals and transportation for senior citizens is now stepping into the real estate arena. Silver Key intends to build a 50- to 60-unit apartment complex next to its offices on Murray Boulevard on the city's southeast side. The project was The post Silver Key plans affordable housing project for low-income seniors in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Politicsboonslick.org

Welcome to Boonslick Regional Planning Commission!

Boonslick Regional Planning Commission has an immediate opening for the position of Project Developer. This position requires excellent organizational, writing, communication, and administrative skills. The individual selected will be responsible for the development and oversight of community projects as well as part of the planning team for economic development. Boonslick offers a competitive salary with paid insurance, vision, dental, and retirement. Salary is commensurate with qualifications with an anticipated range of $37,000 to $48,000. To be considered for theposition, please submit a resume with three professionally-related references to: Boonslick Regional Planning Commission, Attn: ExecutiveDirector, PO Box 429, Warrenton, MO 63383 or ceggen@boonslick.org.
New York City, NYbrownstoner.com

Construction on Affordable Housing Project to Begin on Burned-Out Factory Site in East New York

Construction is set to begin next month on the Atlantic Chestnut project in East New York, with plans to eventually bring 1,165 affordable apartments to the neighborhood. The project, occupying the block bound by Atlantic and Euclid avenues and Fulton and Chestnut streets, is being spearheaded by nonprofit housing developer Phipps Houses. $217 million in funding is being provided by the city and by Wells Fargo. Phipps plans to build two more buildings on the site after the first one, but has yet to secure financing. The developer purchased the property in 2015 for $36 million.
Shiawassee County, MIArgus Press

County planning commission advances Fortitude upgrade plan

CORUNNA — Drive-in movies are now one step closer to becoming a reality at Fortitude Farms and Events on South M-52. The Shiawassee County Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the site plan and special land use permit necessary to allow movie screenings and other forms of entertainment at the 4377 S. M-52 property.
Cheyenne, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

City Accepting Applications for Planning Commission

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - City of Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications for membership on the City of Cheyenne Planning Commission. There is one unexpired position to fill with a term expiration date of 12/31/22. The appointed individual will serve the remainder of the existing term and then be given priority consideration to fill the following three-year term.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Commission recommends plan to connect trails

The Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission voted Monday to endorse connecting two of the city’s trails via an old runway at the Old Municipal Airport. The city council’s General Services Committee will consider its own recommendation when it meets Wednesday afternoon. The unanimous vote from the commission favors connecting the...
Huntingtown, MDSo Md News.com

Planning commission approves Huntingtown subdivision

The planned subdivision is called Rebecca’s Field. However, it’s Robert Harrison’s headstone that caught the interest of the Calvert County Planning Commission and anyone viewing the panel’s June virtual meeting. During a staff presentation on a 51-acre parcel in Huntingtown’s rural community district, it was pointed out that the focal...
Real Estatemaqnews.com

Applications sought for housing projects

The Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Corporation Housing Trust Fund is soliciting applications for the 2022 funding round and will be requesting funds from the Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) to assist in five of the following housing categories:. • Lead hazard remediation. • Owner-occupied rehabilitation activities. • Emergency (transitional) housing and...