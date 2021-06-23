NP Planning Commission Advances East Philip Housing Project

Construction is set to begin next month on the Atlantic Chestnut project in East New York, with plans to eventually bring 1,165 affordable apartments to the neighborhood. The project, occupying the block bound by Atlantic and Euclid avenues and Fulton and Chestnut streets, is being spearheaded by nonprofit housing developer Phipps Houses. $217 million in funding is being provided by the city and by Wells Fargo. Phipps plans to build two more buildings on the site after the first one, but has yet to secure financing. The developer purchased the property in 2015 for $36 million.