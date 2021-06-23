Cancel
Wonderland Performing Arts Presents: Dr. Dolittle, Jr. The Musical

By Taylor Trache
kadn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWonderland Performing Arts located on the corner of Johnston Street and South College has just moved into their new 10 thousand square foot facility. Wonderland is pleased to announce one of their first performances in their new location: Dr. Dolittle, Jr., The Musical! The public can choose from four performances beginning next Friday, June 25 and continuing through the weekend. This Musical features local cast members ranging in age from 5 to 12 years old. This is family entertainment at its best. Come watch live theatre and see the youth of our area display their talents!

www.kadn.com
