Wonderland Performing Arts Presents: Dr. Dolittle, Jr. The Musical

We take the point on the road to the Cultural Center of Cape Cod for a presentation of music and art with synesthete Lennie Peterson and pianist Wayne Naus. An accomplished musician and visual artist, Peterson’s synesthesia enables him to see music. We talk with him about his creative process and artistic collaboration with Naus. We also talk with Dr. Peter Grossenbacher, Professor in Contemplative Psychology at Naropa University in Boulder Colorado, about what is happening in the brains of those with synesthesia and why it might be more common that we think. Here's a link to Dr. Grossenbacher’s article on synesthesia.