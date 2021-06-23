Artist Spotlight: Dani Darling

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary, SUMMER OF SOUL – part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Footage from the Harlem Cultural Festival sat in a basement for 50 years, never seen and largely forgotten – until now. In this featurette, Questlove talks about the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present, and why he decided to tell this story now. The documentary includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more. SUMMER OF SOUL is in theaters and on Hulu July 2.