Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Artist Spotlight: Dani Darling

Detroit News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSound: Pop, soul and jazz. Darling says she's influenced by artists like Erykah Badu and Radiohead, as well as old Hollywood movie scores. The latest: The Ann Arbor-based singer, songwriter, producer and musician has been working on her third EP "The Future." The project is in collaboration with a fellowship from the Amplify Project. The fellowship supports musicians with recording and engineering costs in exchange for their volunteer service to local nonprofits. She recorded "The Future" on New Year's Eve at Grove Studios in Ypsilanti and it hits streaming services June 25.

www.detroitnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Amplify Project#Grove Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmusicconnection.com

Artist to Artist: Krisanthi Pappas

As a full-time professional singer for decades, there are lots of things that go into having a successful and enduring career. If you are a singer, you are a vocal athlete! Just like an athlete of any kind, singers must maintain a healthy physical condition to be a shining star 🙂
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

SongWriter: the Rod Picott Interview

SongWriter is a podcast of stories and “answer songs” featuring Amanda Shires, David Gilmour of Pink Floyd, Mary Gauthier, Roxane Gay, and Joyce Carol Oates. Songwriter Rod Picott wrote a brand new song in response to his friend Nicholson Baker’s novel, The Anthologist for the most recent episode. Below is an edited version of the conversation Rod and I had about his and Nicholson’s work, and about the song he wrote.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’: A Memorable Document of a Forgotten Concert [Review

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s filmmaking debut, “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” is the kind of documentary that can actually change the shape of how history is written. It presents to the viewer never-before-seen footage from the Harlem Cultural Festival or what is otherwise known as “Black Woodstock.”
Beauty & Fashionkcrw.com

Behind the scenes with Questlove on his directorial debut, 'Summer of Soul'

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary, SUMMER OF SOUL – part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Footage from the Harlem Cultural Festival sat in a basement for 50 years, never seen and largely forgotten – until now. In this featurette, Questlove talks about the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present, and why he decided to tell this story now. The documentary includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more. SUMMER OF SOUL is in theaters and on Hulu July 2.
Washtenaw County, MIecurrent.com

Dani Darling Releases Latest EP, ‘The Future’

On Friday, June 25, Dani Darling is set to drop her third EP, The Future. Her latest album gives us a poetic and lush live band experience that harkens back to Michigan’s Motown history. With her latest EP, Darling is ushering in a new era of community creativity in Ypsilanti. Darling has been one of three artists working with The Amplify Project.
communitynewspapers.com

Councilman Shelley’s Artist in the Spotlight: Terre Rybovich

Abandoning any planning process might not sound like a good idea, but that’s exactly what Homestead Councilman Stephen Shelley’s Artist in the Spotlight, Terre Rybovich, says. allows her to draw stunning images she could never have imagined. Rybovich was honored at the June Council Meeting, where she explained her process....
Musiccoolhunting.com

Devendra Banhart + Noah Georgeson: In A Cistern + Into Clouds

From Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgeson’s collaborative ambient album, Refuge (out 13 August), the two tracks “In A Cistern” and “Into Clouds” come together in a nearly nine-minute-long video directed by Nicky Giraffe and Julianna Giraffe. The visuals offer “a meditative look at the life’s journey of two snails, from conception to old age, as narrated by a choir of natural imagery and other bugs,” according to the filmmakers. Prior to this stunning collaboration, Banhart and Georgeson have worked together for nearly 20 years, with the latter producing some of the acclaimed singer-songwriter’s beloved albums.
MoviesJanesville Gazette

bc-ebert adv-4 06-29

Searchlight Pictures presents a documentary directed by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson. Rated PG-13 (for some disturbing images, smoking and brief drug material). Running time: 117 minutes. Opens Thursday in theaters and Friday on Hulu. ** ** **. In the summer of 1969, Sly and the Family Stone took the stage in...
Music95.5 FM WIFC

Transcendental Music

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. We again visit the inscrutable world of jazz-fusion. Guitarist John McLaughlin had played with Miles Davis and Tony Williams Lifetime and also released three solo records. In 1971 he gathered together Rick Laird on bass, Jan Hammer on keyboards, violinist Jerry Goodman and drummer Billy Cobham to form what he called The Mahavishnu Orchestra. McLaughlin was a follower of Indian guru Sri Chinmoy who had given him the name Mahavishnu.
liveauctioneers.com

Lightner Museum spotlights semi-abstract artist Anna Miller

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. Opening on July 2 at the Lightner Museum, Anna Miller’s Inner Light: In a Time of Pandemic celebrates the human spirit through abstraction. Filled with bright colors and energized forms, Miller’s paintings represent an exploration of the artist’s personal development in the midst of struggle. The exhibition will run from July 2-August 13.
Yogagadgetbond.com

Apple Fitness+ will introduce the Artist Spotlight series “Time to Walk” next week

Apple Fitness+ will release new episodes of “Time to Walk,” a new Artist Spotlight series that will premiere on June 28 and feature workout playlists by music artists such as Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Lady Gaga, as well as workouts with Jeanette Jenkins, one of the most sought-after fitness experts, all designed to keep users motivated and moving as they continue on their fitness journey.
Musicexystence.net

LOONY – soft thing EP (2021)

It’s been more than a year since Scarborough singer LOONY dropped her JOYRiDE EP. Her follow-up, soft thing, proves that the time between projects was better than well spent. Candid, smooth and decidedly grown up, soft thing conjures the best of the neo-soul era, thanks to LOONY’s soulful vocals and...
Musicthepeachreview.com

Music Monday: ARMNHMR, Bre Kennedy, DARKMINDS, DJ Susan & Skonka, and Eli & Fur

Across a breathtaking, cinematic soundscape, ARMNHMR and Maazel guide listeners through “Everybody Feels (feat. Zack Gray),” a sonic saga brimming with euphoric drops. Serving up their infamous #HammerSound, ARMNHMR polishes the emotional track with a beautiful future bass foreground. With heartfelt vocals from Zack Gray, ARMNHMR, and Maazel cross paths for the first time on “Everybody Feels.”
MusicLaredo Morning Times

H.E.R.'s 'Lights On' Festival Returns With Erykah Badu, Ty Dolla $ign and More

As Variety’s recent cover star H.E.R. announced during Sunday night’s BET Awards, the artist’s Lights On Festival will return to California’s Bay Area in September. The lineup features Erykah Badu, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Keyshia Cole, and more, along with a special H.E.R. & Friends performance with some unnamed special guests. The full lineup appears below.
Boston, MAHarvard Crimson

Boston Exhibition ‘Some Assembly Required’ Spotlights Local Queer Artists

The Boston LGBTQIA+ Artist Alliance, a volunteer artist-run organization, is displaying works by local queer artists at the Distillery Gallery in South Boston until late July in a showcase titled “some assembly required." By Simon J. Levien. The Boston LGBTQIA+ Artist Alliance, a volunteer artist-run organization, is displaying works by...