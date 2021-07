DENVER, Colo. — We’re just about two and a half weeks removed from the All-Star Break and the Rockies are sitting at 31-44 with a 25-16 home record and an MLB-worst 6-28 road record. The bullpen ERA is 5.25; the starter ERA is 4.69; and the team batting average is .245. However, beyond the bad team stats, there are some good individual storylines with this team. Three relievers made their major-league debuts this year, and they are relishing the opportunity to be big leaguers.