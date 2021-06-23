Bridge Ramp Reconfiguration Begins

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has announced that Phase 2 to reconfigure the ramps to the Newport Pell Bridge will begin weekday operations along the railroad corridor at Brayman Cemetery to gain access for tree clearing. No lane closures are required but police details will be stationed at the entry locations on Farewell Street. Tree work will begin on JT Connell Highway near the existing dog park toward Admiral Kalbfus Road near Malbone Street, with shoulder closures on both directions of Admiral Kalbfus Road. RIDOT will also be saw cutting along JT Connell Highway south of the rotary and Admiral Kalbfus Road west of the rotary, with shoulder closures on both roadways.