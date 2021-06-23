Cancel
NFL will open up hosting of the Scouting Combine to a bidding process beginning in 2023, per report

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis has been the home of the NFL Scouting Combine for the past 34 years, but that run of hosting one of the league's marquee offseason events may be nearing its end. According to Mickey Shuey of the Indianapolis Business Journal, the NFL told all 32 of its teams on Wednesday morning that they will be accepting bids from any franchise that would like to host the event. Specifically, the first non-Indianapolis combine could be as early as 2023, as that is when Shuey reports the league is looking to make the change as they are receiving bids for that year and up to 2028.

