What exactly is a Redneck Rave? Well, it’s a party. Clearly. But not just any regular party, or rave for that matter. It’s a 5-day festival produced by country rap musician/concert promoter Justin Time, and the first one took place recently in Edmonson County, Kentucky. It’s marketed as “America’s wildest and craziest country party,” and wow did it live up to its name. Many attendees were arrested for drug possession. One man strangled a woman while fighting over a blanket. Another got his throat slit. And someone else was impaled through his abdomen.