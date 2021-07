In the stock market recap, global markets are mostly lower after the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit record levels. Retail sales make up two-thirds of the gross domestic product of the U.S. The consumer confidence report came out this morning with important data in terms of discretionary spending and consumer staples. Consumer confidence increased in June and is at its highest level since March 2020. Business and personal outlooks improved and consumers are looking past inflationary cautions.