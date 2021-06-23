Scappoose's PCC manufacturing center lands $100K from Oregon Community Foundation
Portland Community College's Foundation has snared a sizable gift for an impending new manufacturing teaching hub. The Oregon Community Foundation revealed Wednesday it has given PCC's foundation a $100,000 Leadership Grant to help launch the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center's Training Center. The 32,000-square-foot center, designed to train students for manufacturing and other STEM-related jobs, is set to open this fall in Scappoose.www.bizjournals.com