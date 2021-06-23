See inside the ‘free little art gallery’ created by Essex Junction's Sarah Jerger
After a long year without gallery visits or museum trips, you can get your art fix right here in Essex Junction. There’s just one catch — everything is tiny. Sarah Jerger has been the curator for Vermont’s tiniest art gallery since she began it in early April. Like a little free library or little free pantry, the free little art gallery is open to the public year-round and anyone is welcome to drop off or pick up the tiny art inside.www.essexreporter.com