Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Essex, VT

See inside the ‘free little art gallery’ created by Essex Junction's Sarah Jerger

By Email
Colchester Sun
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long year without gallery visits or museum trips, you can get your art fix right here in Essex Junction. There’s just one catch — everything is tiny. Sarah Jerger has been the curator for Vermont’s tiniest art gallery since she began it in early April. Like a little free library or little free pantry, the free little art gallery is open to the public year-round and anyone is welcome to drop off or pick up the tiny art inside.

www.essexreporter.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Essex Junction, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Entertainment
City
Essex, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Art Galleries#Smithsonian#The University Of Vermont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.