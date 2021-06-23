Cancel
Art Bell Vault: Global Warming

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 7 days ago
Our newest feature for Coast Insiders, The Art Bell Vault, offers an expanding curated collection with two vintage shows added to the mix each Wednesday. This week's offerings explore the threats posed by global warming, beginning with a fascinating edition of the program from 3/6/2004 wherein Jim Motavalli observed that an observable increase in temperature on our planet correlates perfectly with the rise in technology and industry here on Earth. Arguing that global warming is "beyond scientific debate," he cautioned that the very health of our planet is at risk due to the phenomenon.

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

Art Bell
Chico, CAOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Applying KISS principle to global warming

“[Chico’s] climate action plan prioritizes strictly electric construction moving forward, electrifying all municipal buildings, replacing gas appliances with electric appliances, providing 100% renewably generated energy to the community, completing the Chico bike master plan, improving zero-emission vehicle infrastructure, revitalizing urban forests, and reducing organic (food) waste.”. In a respectful and...
EnvironmentWinston-Salem Journal

Peter H. Wolf: A global warming primer and plea

Human conflict is history’s most enduring thread. We have conflicts among each other, such as war, genocide, racism, religion, the treatment and education of women, corruption, forms of government and overpopulation. Other conflicts relate to our environment: depletion of resources, extinction of species, massive waste, pollution, reaction to pandemics. There’s...
Visual ArtPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Art Bell Vault: Extraterrestrial Contact

Our newest feature for Coast Insiders, The Art Bell Vault, offers an expanding curated collection with two vintage shows added to the mix each Wednesday. This week's offerings explore instances of alleged extraterrestrial contact, beginning with a fascinating edition of the program from 7/22/2006 wherein Art spoke to UFO researcher James Gilliland about his encounters with aliens, specifically a female Pleiadian named Blaji. He detailed how this race of extraterrestrials has transcended human problems like war and disease because their spirituality and technological prowess evolved at the same pace.
Astronomyadafruit.com

Alien Planets Have ‘Front-Row’ View of Earth

A total of 1,715 stars within a range of 326 light-years have been in the right place to spot life on Earth, either currently or sometime around the wee ages of human civilization roughly 5,000 years ago, astronomers from Cornell University and the American Museum of Natural History wrote in a paper published in Nature Astronomy on Wednesday. The paper, relying on a recently released trove of data on distant stars detected by the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft, indicates 1,402 of those systems can currently see Earth from a finite perspective called the Earth Transit Zone (ETZ).
AstronomyPosted by
The Voice

On methods of changing the orbit of the Moon and Earth

Who’da thunk that a member of the U.S. Congress could come up with a Bold New Idea (BNI)? By and large, career politicians are not high on anyone’s list of favorite persons, except maybe their campaign contributors; they generally tend to be hyper-cautious, self-centered, and glad-handedness. So, when one of them puts forward a BNI, one ought to sit up and take notice.
SciencePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Newly Discovered Fossils Indicate Some Dinosaurs Lived in the Arctic

Adding a fascinating insight into our understanding of dinosaurs, researchers say that a slew of fossils found in Alaska seemingly indicate that some of the creatures had lived in the Arctic. The revelatory remains reportedly consist of hundreds of tiny teeth and bones which once belonged to dinosaurs that were either poised to hatch from their eggs or had just recently been born. Recovered over the course of a decade from the Prince Creek Formation in Alaska, the nature of the fossils left researchers stunned as they would appear to upend the previously held belief that the creatures had only passed through the region and, instead, suggest that they actually resided there.
Environmentbeachcomber.news

As the Earth Warms

On the very first day June – for many of us the perceived start of the summer season – I was greeted with a most unsettling newspaper headline: “Climate change causes 37% of global heat deaths, study finds.”. If this were not sufficiently devastating, the article reports the following: “but...
NASAprincipia-scientific.com

More false claims of accelerating global warming

A few days ago, theweek.com website carried an article saying global warming is accelerating as the climate emergency gets worse, then makes a surprising admission. The article is not long, so I reproduce it in its entirety in italics, with my own comments in plain text:. Since 2005, the amount...
Environmentclimatecentral.org

WORKSHOP: Global to Local - Warming Stripes and Realtime Climate

On June 21, 2021, Climate Central talked with Ed Hawkins of the University of Reading, creator of the warming stripes visuals, on how meteorologists, journalists, and other professionals can use warming stripes and Realtime Climate alerts to integrate localized climate data visualizations into storytelling about climate-related events. Panelists:. Ed Hawkins,...
Environmentnewsnetnebraska.org

Record heat in Siberia, global warming is scary

If you search for “Verkhoyansk” on Google, you will immediately be able to gather some basic information about the little-known city. First, it turned out to be a very small settlement. In fact, it has a population of only 1,311 people. Part of Russia which is located specifically in Siberia, below the Arctic Circle, which is 66° 33′ 45.9′ north of the equator.
AnimalsPosted by
Popular Science

Many animals climate-control their homes. Global warming could mess with that.

Termites famously build ventilation into their mounds, which allow them to keep cool air flowing deep underground even on scorching days in central Africa. But they’re far from the only animals to engineer their own temperature-controlled homes. Birds’ nests help them stay warm. Mammals burrow deep into the ground to escape the heat; so do some types of tortoise. Even leaf miners, a tiny insect you might find chewing paths across your spinach leaves, create microclimates for themselves in the interior of crops.
Astronomyconservativepapers.com

Sorry, But With Global Warming It’s The Sun, Stupid

A new analysis shows that the Sun is more active now than it has been at anytime in the previous 1,000 years. Scientists based at the Institute for Astronomy in Zurich used ice cores from Greenland to construct a picture of our star’s activity in the past. They say that...
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Ancient super-volcano eruption destroyed ozone layer and caused human bottleneck, research suggests

The eruption of an ancient supervolcano caused a catastrophic drop in atmospheric ozone levels around the tropics that is likely to have contributed to a bottleneck in the human population, research has suggested.The eruption of the Toba volcano in present-day Indonesia, around 60 to 100,000 years ago, might solve an “evolutionary puzzle” scientists have been debating for decades."Toba has long been posited as a cause of the bottleneck, but initial investigations into the climate variables of temperature and precipitation provided no concrete evidence of a devastating effect on humankind," said Sergey Osipov at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry."We point...
AfricaPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: Discovery of Mysterious Stones Sets Off 'Diamond Rush' in South Africa

A village in South Africa has become the site of a veritable 'diamond rush' as thousands of people have descended upon the location following the discovery of mysterious crystal-like stones that many are hoping could be precious gems. The excitement reportedly began last week in the community of KwaHlathi when a cattle herder plucked some of the curious objects from the ground. As word of his discovery spread, other residents began digging at the site and they also found the potential diamonds in the dirt, which set off a full-blown frenzy in the region. Not long after that, a massive throng of people journeyed to the village armed with shovels, pickaxes, and dreams of striking it rich.
Sciencesciencealert.com

Leading Scientist Warns an Irreversible Arctic Tipping Point May Already Be Triggered

The tipping point for irreversible global warming may have already been triggered, the scientist who led the biggest-ever expedition to the Arctic warned on Tuesday. "The disappearance of summer sea ice in the Arctic is one of the first landmines in this minefield, one of the tipping points that we set off first when we push warming too far," said Markus Rex.
AstronomyKTSA

Largest iceberg in the world breaks off from Antarctica

Newly-calved iceberg A-76 was captured by satellites by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission. The European Space Agency compares its size to the Spanish island Majorca. European Space Agency. A massive slab of ice, roughly the shape of Manhattan but more than 70 times larger, has sheared off from Antarctica and floated...