Art Bell Vault: Global Warming
Our newest feature for Coast Insiders, The Art Bell Vault, offers an expanding curated collection with two vintage shows added to the mix each Wednesday. This week's offerings explore the threats posed by global warming, beginning with a fascinating edition of the program from 3/6/2004 wherein Jim Motavalli observed that an observable increase in temperature on our planet correlates perfectly with the rise in technology and industry here on Earth. Arguing that global warming is "beyond scientific debate," he cautioned that the very health of our planet is at risk due to the phenomenon.www.coasttocoastam.com