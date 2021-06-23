Art Bell Vault: Global Warming

Adding a fascinating insight into our understanding of dinosaurs, researchers say that a slew of fossils found in Alaska seemingly indicate that some of the creatures had lived in the Arctic. The revelatory remains reportedly consist of hundreds of tiny teeth and bones which once belonged to dinosaurs that were either poised to hatch from their eggs or had just recently been born. Recovered over the course of a decade from the Prince Creek Formation in Alaska, the nature of the fossils left researchers stunned as they would appear to upend the previously held belief that the creatures had only passed through the region and, instead, suggest that they actually resided there.