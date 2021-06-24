4 Tips for Smooth Travel to Orlando, Florida

Legoland Florida Brennon Hightower

With travel becoming safe once again, you may be thinking about your next trip to Florida. I know we are because Florida is one of our favorite vacation destinations. You may be thinking of planning for a trip to a central Florida beach like Daytona Beach, LegoLand, or Disney World.

Regardless of where you are going in Florida, you want to have a smooth experience. The travel portion of your trip can certainly be nerve-wracking, with things like delays and bad weather often wreaking havoc on what could otherwise be a great experience. While you can’t change circumstances beyond your control, there are some things you could consider doing for an easy trip. Keep reading.

Look for Direct Flights

Direct flights are, simply put, easier. You get on one plane and you get off at your destination, which can help to make your whole trip go smoothly. After all, getting off at one airport with a short layover to get to your next plane can be both stressful and a reason for delay.

Keep in mind that direct flight deals may not be as cheap as flights with numerous layovers, but with enough patience and searching, you can still find great prices for direct flights.

Pack Lightly When Flying

If you happen to not find a direct flight, you may have multiple layovers which makes you carry your carry-on luggage and personal items with you while waiting to switch planes. With transportation changes and plenty of walking, it’s wise to pack light.

Not only that, but many airlines these days are charging for checked bags or bags that are overweight. To avoid the hassle of having to take all your belongings out or leave some precious things behind, pack light with the essentials you’ll need but nothing more.

Bring Entertainment for Long Flights

Flights that are longer than just a couple of hours can have you wanting to jump in your seat. Instead of causing a scene, consider bringing entertainment that helps the time fly by, especially if you have young children. From books to a tablet to watch movies to fun gaming apps you can download, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a lengthy flight.

You can even get creative and make your own travel books to pass time or even journal about all the things you plan to do and see while in the Sunshine State.

For my boys, I personally make travel journals or have them pack a personal bag with activities to keep them occupied.

Invest in Travel Insurance

If there is anything that could disrupt a trip it would be getting injured or losing money due to delays and unforeseen circumstances. As much as we want a trip to go swimmingly well, there is no way of knowing.

Should unexpected situations happen, it’s best to be prepared. Therefore, investing in travel insurance can help you avoid big bills from a hospital visit or save money when there are trip cancellations or delays. During the pandemic, so many people appreciated having travel insurance for trips that they had already booked, prior to so many trips being canceled.

Final Thoughts

From beaches to incredible theme parks and attractions, there are many reasons to take a trip to Orlando, Florida this summer. It may have been a while since your last trip and if so, you may find it overwhelming to plan a smooth trip. However, with these tips in mind, you can at least prepare for what you have control over and enjoy your Florida vacation.

