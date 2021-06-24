Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

4 Tips for Smooth Travel to Orlando, Florida

Posted by 
Just Brennon Blog
Just Brennon Blog
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPMqR_0adQgLg700
Legoland FloridaBrennon Hightower

With travel becoming safe once again, you may be thinking about your next trip to Florida. I know we are because Florida is one of our favorite vacation destinations. You may be thinking of planning for a trip to a central Florida beach like Daytona Beach, LegoLand, or Disney World.

Regardless of where you are going in Florida, you want to have a smooth experience. The travel portion of your trip can certainly be nerve-wracking, with things like delays and bad weather often wreaking havoc on what could otherwise be a great experience. While you can’t change circumstances beyond your control, there are some things you could consider doing for an easy trip. Keep reading.

Look for Direct Flights

Direct flights are, simply put, easier. You get on one plane and you get off at your destination, which can help to make your whole trip go smoothly. After all, getting off at one airport with a short layover to get to your next plane can be both stressful and a reason for delay.

Keep in mind that direct flight deals may not be as cheap as flights with numerous layovers, but with enough patience and searching, you can still find great prices for direct flights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rH4m3_0adQgLg700
Airplane WingPixabay

Pack Lightly When Flying

If you happen to not find a direct flight, you may have multiple layovers which makes you carry your carry-on luggage and personal items with you while waiting to switch planes. With transportation changes and plenty of walking, it’s wise to pack light.

Not only that, but many airlines these days are charging for checked bags or bags that are overweight. To avoid the hassle of having to take all your belongings out or leave some precious things behind, pack light with the essentials you’ll need but nothing more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGcrI_0adQgLg700
On AirplaneBrennon Hightower

Bring Entertainment for Long Flights

Flights that are longer than just a couple of hours can have you wanting to jump in your seat. Instead of causing a scene, consider bringing entertainment that helps the time fly by, especially if you have young children. From books to a tablet to watch movies to fun gaming apps you can download, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a lengthy flight.

You can even get creative and make your own travel books to pass time or even journal about all the things you plan to do and see while in the Sunshine State.

For my boys, I personally make travel journals or have them pack a personal bag with activities to keep them occupied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMrRX_0adQgLg700
Legoland FloridaBrennon Hightower

Invest in Travel Insurance

If there is anything that could disrupt a trip it would be getting injured or losing money due to delays and unforeseen circumstances. As much as we want a trip to go swimmingly well, there is no way of knowing.

Should unexpected situations happen, it’s best to be prepared. Therefore, investing in travel insurance can help you avoid big bills from a hospital visit or save money when there are trip cancellations or delays. During the pandemic, so many people appreciated having travel insurance for trips that they had already booked, prior to so many trips being canceled.

Final Thoughts

From beaches to incredible theme parks and attractions, there are many reasons to take a trip to Orlando, Florida this summer. It may have been a while since your last trip and if so, you may find it overwhelming to plan a smooth trip. However, with these tips in mind, you can at least prepare for what you have control over and enjoy your Florida vacation.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Just Brennon Blog

Just Brennon Blog

Champaign, IL
665
Followers
97
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

I’m Brennon, the talent behind Just Brennon Blog; a fun lifestyle blog created to inspire people to be happy and live their best lives possible. As a writer on News Break, my goal is to do the same.

 http://justbrennonblog.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Travel Books#Central Florida#Carry On Luggage#Disney World#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
myq105.com

5 Tips To Avoid Shark Encounters at Florida Beaches

It’s that time of year we hear about lots of shark encounters in the news. Videos have gone viral this week of sharks getting a little too close for comfort. This week, one young girl was bitten and a hammerhead in Boca Grande swam right up to the shore. Sharks...
NFLnationalgeographic.com

Black dads share their best tips for traveling this summer

On July 14, popular YouTuber Glen Henry, his wife, and their four kids under the age of eight are heading out on a month-long, multistate RV trip. He has only two concerns: whether his kids will get bored a few days into the journey—and whether, as a Black man driving from California to South Carolina, he’ll be safe.
Darien, CTdarienite.com

Travel Tips for Summer Road Trips: Cameron on Transportation

The summer travel season is starting with a vengeance. After a year of quarantining, we’re all anxious to get back on the road again. But where to go? And what can you expect when you get there? A recent mid-week mini-vacation to the Berkshires taught our family some important lessons.
Bartlesville, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Spears Travel to Give Tips to Plan a Great Vacation

If you have cabin fever and are ready for a great adventure after being locked in your home in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bartlesville Public Library has the event for you. You can join the BPL for a Facebook Live event on Tuesday, June 15, at 3:00...
Travelmomcollective.com

Tips and Guidelines for Post-Covid Summer Travel

After being cooped up at home for more than a year now, most Americans are just itching to get out and experience post-COVID summer travel. I am one of them. But, we’re not quite there yet. While we can travel, we still need to take precautions both domestically and abroad {for the places that are actually open to US travelers}.
Travelnews9.com

Travel Tips From Sassy Mama

Sassy Mama is on the road again. As things reopen, there are different restrictions in place for travelers. Sassy Mama joins News 9 at 4 p.m. with some travel tips, especially if you are going to Hawaii.
Travelbizjournals

Orlando airport exec shares state of international travel

The pandemic continues to stymie travel abroad. Nominate now for CEO of the Year. Please provide us with the names of the CEOs (or those holding an equivalent title, such as managing principal, executive director, etc) whom you feel are outstanding in business and the community.
Florida Statenegosentro.com

8 Tips for Planning Your Next Florida Vacation

8 Tips for Planning Your Next Florida Vacation | Florida is one of the most popular U.S. vacation destinations and it’s easy to see why. Warm weather, beaches, and Disney World are only a few of the amenities you can expect to encounter when you visit the Sunshine State. Before...
Travelthemakingofamillionaire.com

5 Tips To Save On Travel

Experience more of the world without blowing the bank. Many people want to travel to different parts of the world. People want to see the sites, have new experiences, and spend quality time with the people who matter the most. It’s no wonder many of us are drawn to traveling,...
Orlando, FLmynews13.com

Orlando tourism is up but business travel remains low

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tourism numbers are up in Orlando, but industry experts say business travel to the area is still low. As of June, group travel to Orlando remains 67% lower than 2019 levels, according to Visit Orlando study. Tourism numbers have been rising. Hotel industry leaders, politicians holding press...
TravelLaredo Morning Times

6 Travel Tips for International Digital Nomads

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. So you’ve decided to take your remote career on the road and are preparing for traveling long-term internationally as a digital nomad. The remote work lifestyle opens up opportunities to visit all the places on your bucket list. But how do you prepare, and what do you pack?
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Tips on Staying Safe as a Solo Female Traveler

In one of my previous blogs about traveling without the internet, I recall my first experience as a solo female traveler. There were one or two things that went wrong. From simple things like getting lost in the big city to realizing I forgot my passport in my hostel locker in Germany as I crossed the border on the train into Austria…
Travelthenewsgod.com

A Great Example for Travel Tips

Explore the world by finding great leaders who are sharing their travel stories. Who might that be? There are great examples out there such as Cedric Okiorina who has spent a lot of time traveling to new places and is sharing great photos and stories about where to go around the world that you might enjoy.
Wilton, CTconnecticutmag.com

Travel tips for getting away this summer — and beyond

Maybe you’ve already taken an international vacation this summer. But if you’re on the fence about traveling overseas or still in the planning stages, we have some tips and ideas for you. We checked in with Dan Mahar for his outlook on global travel in his role as CEO of Tauck, the Wilton tour operator which is approaching a century in business. Tauck emphasizes experiences in its tour destinations, including itineraries pegged to themes developed in the documentaries of Ken Burns.
Lifestyledeepsouthmag.com

3 Safety Tips for Traveling Alone in the South

The Southern region of the U.S. has a lot to offer to someone looking for adventure and entertainment. First of all, the South is not just a geographic region; it’s an area with a distinct culture, accent and cuisine that may make you think you’ve landed in another country. The...
Environmenttouringplans.com

Tips for Handling the Rain at Universal Orlando

TouringPlans is pleased to welcome back guest author Jon Self. The great Russian American writer, Vladimir Nabokov, once said: “Do not be angry with the rain; it simply does not know how to fall upwards.” If you are making a trip to Universal Orlando, you should know that chance of rain falling downward is high. The rain will often be brief, but depending on time of year it may feel like a tropical storm. Before we discuss what to do if it rains, please note there are no refunds if it rains at Universal Orlando. If it rains, it is in your best interest to make the most of it.
TravelWashington Times-Herald

6 tips for seniors to travel safely

One of the perks of getting older is having more time to devote to recreation and traveling. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are roughly 52 million people who are age 65 or older in the United States. With a $1.6 trillion total net worth, seniors spend more on groceries, pharmaceutical items and travel and leisure than any other demographic.
Travelsolotravelerworld.com

Top Tips for Making the Most of Solo Business Travel

In the past, some people traveled frequently for work. Many people were successful at combining solo business travel with leisure travel, resulting in the coining of the term, “bleisure travel”. (I know, I hate it too.) Then came the pandemic. Travel came to a grinding halt. People started working from...