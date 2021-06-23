A South Side comedian and a Jordan-born chef are eating their way through all 77 Chicago neighborhoods in a new podcast
Spend enough time exploring the history of Chicago neighborhoods and, eventually, you’ll brush up against some pretty great food. Co-hosts and real-life couple Dario Durham and Sara Faddah are exploring that synergy with their new podcast, “77 Flavors of Chicago.” Each episode follows them as they pick a neighborhood, learn a little about the area, and then dig into a dish from a local restaurant.www.chicagotribune.com