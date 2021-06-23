Cancel
A South Side comedian and a Jordan-born chef are eating their way through all 77 Chicago neighborhoods in a new podcast

By Nick Kindelsperger
Chicago Tribune
Cover picture for the articleSpend enough time exploring the history of Chicago neighborhoods and, eventually, you’ll brush up against some pretty great food. Co-hosts and real-life couple Dario Durham and Sara Faddah are exploring that synergy with their new podcast, “77 Flavors of Chicago.” Each episode follows them as they pick a neighborhood, learn a little about the area, and then dig into a dish from a local restaurant.

