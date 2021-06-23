Cancel
Britney Spears speaks out against 'abusive' conservatorship at hearing

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS pop star Britney Spears has spoken out against her conservatorship at a hearing in Los Angeles. In a rare public testimony, the singer told a court her father controlled her "100,000%" and she wanted the arrangement to end. "I am traumatised," she said, speaking remotely. "I just want my...

www.bbc.co.uk
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Britney Spears Speaks Out About Whether or Not She'll Perform Again

Ahead of her June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears is speaking out about whether or not she'll ever grace the stage again. Several days ago, Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram answering questions that her fans and followers have been asking, including revealing her favorite business trip and shoe size. She also addressed whether she will ever perform live again in light of her several-years-long hiatus from performing.
MusicJanesville Gazette

Christina Aguilera, Kevin Federline back Britney Spears: 'She deserves ... freedom'

Two prominent figures from Britney Spears' past have added their voices to the growing chorus of support for the pop musician following last week's bombshell court hearing. Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline and fellow "Mickey Mouse Club" alum Christina Aguilera both spoke out on behalf of the "Toxic" artist Monday. Their...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
MusicElite Daily

Christina Aguilera Spoke Out In Passionate Support Of Britney On Twitter

Christina Aguilera has joined the long list of celebrities who are voicing their support for Britney Spears. The pop star took to Twitter on June 28 with a slew of tweets addressing Spears’ June 23 court testimony about her conservatorship. While the two singers were often pitted against each other early in their careers, Christina Aguilera's tweets about Britney Spears' conservatorship were nothing but love.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears Returns to Instagram After Shocking Court Hearing: ‘I Apologize for Pretending Like I’ve Been OK’

More to share. Britney Spears returned to Instagram after noting that her social media presence isn’t what it seems. “I just want to tell you guys a little secret 🤫 … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!” the “Toxic” singer, 39, began her lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, June 24. “That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how s—tty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week 📰 … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”