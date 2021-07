HARRISBURG – The PA House Consumer Affairs Committee advanced legislation that would address major challenges with expanding access to high-speed internet in unserved and underserved areas in the Commonwealth. Under Senate Bill 442, sponsored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, the Department of General Services would be required to conduct a wide-ranging inventory of all state-owned properties for the use of deploying high-speed internet. The bill would also require all revenue from a massive contract to aid in expanding access to high-speed internet. It would also encourage counties to conduct their own inventory but would not mandate them to do so. The bill moves to the state House for consideration.