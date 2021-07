El Paso doesn't get rain very often but when we do we get weeks like this one. Tons of rain all at once causes flooding and standing water that takes forever to evaporate especially in public areas like parks. In east-central El Paso at Album Park a lake forms every time we get a rainstorm and for some reason people love to play in that nasty water. I say nasty because people walk their dogs there and those dogs pee and poop on every blade of grass in the park. There are also a lot of stray cats and birds that use that park as one big restroom. And then you add water to the mix and you want to play in it?