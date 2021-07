PHOENIX – DeMarcus Cousins asks himself a tough and personal question regularly:. Going from being an NBA All-Star to suffering Achilles tendon and knee injuries to not knowing his role from game to game with the LA Clippers has been a mental battle for the veteran center. But with a belief in himself stronger than even his 6-foot-10, 270-pound frame, Cousins is not ready to take off his headband and unlace his size 16 basketball sneakers for good just yet.