Statewide adoption event aims to save the lives of Aiken area shelter pets

As the SPCA Albrecht Center reaches maximum capacity, they joined forces with shelters across the state in No Kill South Carolina’s statewide adoption event: Pick Me! SC, which aims to save the lives of 1,500 homeless animals in South Carolina. During this event, which will run through Saturday, the SPCA Albrecht Center will be offering special adoption fees for its adoptable pets in hopes for finding them homes quickly: Adult cats (over 1 year old) are available fee-waived. Kittens (under 1 year old) are available for a $25 adoption fee. Fees for adoptable dogs will be half off.