Former CIA director concerned about SWFL suspects illegitimately getting Florida IDs

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of people used fake documents to get a Florida driver’s license, and most of them were granted at the same DMV in Southwest Florida. We looked at how the suspects were able to provide documents that passed as legitimate, and we spoke to a former CIA director who is worried a driver’s ID could become a less reliable form of identification due to what people have been able exploit in the process.

