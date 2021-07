RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The future of to-go alcohol sales in Virginia will soon be in the hands of state lawmakers. During the pandemic, the Commonwealth allowed businesses to sell alcoholic beverages to help revive the struggling restaurant industry, but that practice could have an expiration date. As of now, to-go mixed beverages are set to expire in July 2022, but right now, a group is working to determine whether Virginia should allow them for the long haul.