With the Philadelphia 76ers fighting for their playoff lives, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are going to have to carry the load if they want to keep their season alive. Unfortunately for the Sixers, Simmons entered Game 6 with the same flaws he had in all the games before it. The guy can't shoot, and it's gotten so bad that the Hawks have employed a hack-a-Simmons strategy to give themselves an advantage in the series.