Forrester: The new automation fabric is where digital business happens

By Esther Shein
TechRepublic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report describes how a collection of automation technologies including RPA, low-code tools, chatbots and machine learning, are converging atop the application layer. Automation is changing the paradigm that development was limited to app development and delivery professionals with specialized skills, a new report from Forrester finds. Today, with low-code tools and robotic process automation builders, "business users and non-coders can now build bespoke workflows and customized functionality," according to the Automation is the New Fabric for Digital Business report.

www.techrepublic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Cloud Robotics#Rpa#Fiserv#Bpms#Ivr#Ai
