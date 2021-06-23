Forrester: The new automation fabric is where digital business happens
A new report describes how a collection of automation technologies including RPA, low-code tools, chatbots and machine learning, are converging atop the application layer. Automation is changing the paradigm that development was limited to app development and delivery professionals with specialized skills, a new report from Forrester finds. Today, with low-code tools and robotic process automation builders, "business users and non-coders can now build bespoke workflows and customized functionality," according to the Automation is the New Fabric for Digital Business report.www.techrepublic.com