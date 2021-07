A Texarkana man who molested three teen girls was sentenced to 45 years in prison this month after pleading guilty to five counts of sexual assault in Miller County. Michael James Hendrix, 40, is related to one of the girls by marriage and had access to her and two of her friends when they came to visit and no other adults were present in the home, according to probable cause documents in Miller County, Arkansas. The girls were between the ages of 14 and 17 when the assaults took place.