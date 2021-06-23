Cancel
Jamestown, RI

RIDOH recommends closing Mackerel Cove Beach for swimming due to high bacteria levels

By Ryan M. Belmore
whatsupnewp.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Mackerel Cove Beach in Jamestown for swimming because of high bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line 401-222-2751.

