The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and as teams get bounced from the postseason, coaches are getting the pink slip as franchises try to overhaul things before next season. The Dallas Mavericks continued their front-office reset on Thursday when longtime coach Rick Carlisle, who led the club to a championship in 2011, stepped away from his post after 13 years. This comes just one day after general manager Donnie Nelson parted ways with the team after 24 years in the organization.