Grand Junction, CO

Shooting in Grand Junction Leaves One Injured

By Nate Wilde
95 Rock KKNN
 8 days ago
Authorities have reported a shooting earlier today, Wednesday, June 23rd just after 10 a.m. in the Grand Junction suburb of Orchard Mesa.

Grand Junction, CO
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

