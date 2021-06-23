City issues phones to councilors
The Norman City Council has been provided with city-issued cell phones, city officials said Wednesday.
All city councilors received a cell phone, with exception to outgoing Ward 3 Alison Petrone and Ward 5 Michael Nash, said Jamie Meyer, an administrator in the City Clerk’s office. Incoming Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello will receive one after they are sworn in, she said.
Phone numbers by elected office are as follows:
Mayor Breea Clark
405-876-9216
Ward 1 Brandi Studley
405-876-9170
Ward 2 Lauren Scheuler
405-876-9196
Ward 4 Lee Hall
405-876-9237
Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman
405-876-9262
Ward 7 Stephen Holman
405-876-9263
Ward 8 Matt Peacock
405-876-9166
No further information regarding the decision to provide cell phones for council members was available at press time Wednesday.