Norman, OK

City issues phones to councilors

By Mindy Ragan Wood
Posted by 
The Norman Transcript
 7 days ago

The Norman City Council has been provided with city-issued cell phones, city officials said Wednesday.

All city councilors received a cell phone, with exception to outgoing Ward 3 Alison Petrone and Ward 5 Michael Nash, said Jamie Meyer, an administrator in the City Clerk’s office. Incoming Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello will receive one after they are sworn in, she said.

Phone numbers by elected office are as follows:

Mayor Breea Clark

405-876-9216

Ward 1 Brandi Studley

405-876-9170

Ward 2 Lauren Scheuler

405-876-9196

Ward 4 Lee Hall

405-876-9237

Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman

405-876-9262

Ward 7 Stephen Holman

405-876-9263

Ward 8 Matt Peacock

405-876-9166

No further information regarding the decision to provide cell phones for council members was available at press time Wednesday.

