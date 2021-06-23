Cancel
NBA

Suns Up 2-0, Hawks PxP Steve Holman, ESPN Ramona Shelburne

By Sports360AZ
sports360az.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGil Tyree fills in for Brad again. Gil breaks down the Suns 2-0 series lead heading into LA. Hawks radio play by play voice Steve Holman (4:27 on podcast) tells Gil what to expect from the Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Buck. Ramona Shelburne (16:05 on podcast) gives a national perspective on the Suns in the WCF.

Ramona Shelburne
#Espn#Suns#Radio Play#Hawks#Espn Ramona Shelburne#The Milwaukee Buck#Wcf
