3955 Tanbark Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23235

1960s Vintage meets updated HGTV in this adorable, one-owner home full of versatile living & relaxing space. A front porch, rear deck & lower patio look out on the 1-acre lot. Gardening, cookouts, badminton – room for all. Inside, a hardwood living room connects to the dining room through a picturesque arched opening. Sliding glass doors open directly to the deck from the hardwood dining room. The vintage kitchen has memories of Grandma’ cooking & although a buyer may choose to update in the future, it is very usable now. Don’t miss the solid wood cabinetry with the angled copper pulls – very sleek! The primary bedroom has its own full bath. There are 2 other bedrooms on the main floor, plus a large 4th bedroom on the lower level with a gorgeous new bathroom. The lower-level family room is huge with room for a game table. French doors open to the lower patio. Recent updates to this home include: new roof & gutters in 2016, new oil furnace & air conditioning in 2019, new electric panel & complete renovation of lower level space to include family room, bathroom and bedroom. This home is ready for new owners to love with great living space, room to roam & a huge storage area.