Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

3955 Tanbark Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23235

Richmond.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article1960s Vintage meets updated HGTV in this adorable, one-owner home full of versatile living & relaxing space. A front porch, rear deck & lower patio look out on the 1-acre lot. Gardening, cookouts, badminton – room for all. Inside, a hardwood living room connects to the dining room through a picturesque arched opening. Sliding glass doors open directly to the deck from the hardwood dining room. The vintage kitchen has memories of Grandma’ cooking & although a buyer may choose to update in the future, it is very usable now. Don’t miss the solid wood cabinetry with the angled copper pulls – very sleek! The primary bedroom has its own full bath. There are 2 other bedrooms on the main floor, plus a large 4th bedroom on the lower level with a gorgeous new bathroom. The lower-level family room is huge with room for a game table. French doors open to the lower patio. Recent updates to this home include: new roof & gutters in 2016, new oil furnace & air conditioning in 2019, new electric panel & complete renovation of lower level space to include family room, bathroom and bedroom. This home is ready for new owners to love with great living space, room to roam & a huge storage area.

richmond.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tanbark#Gardening#Family Room#Cooking#Glass#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Real Estate
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy