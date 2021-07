The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports wastewater was released in Anita over the weekend after a pipe became blocked. Officials say the release was discovered early Sunday morning when wastewater backed up into a maintenance building at the Crestwood Golf Club and overflowed from a manhole. The amount of the discharge has not been determined, but early estimates suggest only a limited amount of wastewater made its way into nearby Turkey Creek, a tributary of the East Nishnabotna River. Anita Municipal Utilities was able to clear the blockage with assistance from the City of Atlantic. The DNR is continuing to investigate the extent of the discharge and is monitoring the situation. Officials will consider appropriate enforcement action.