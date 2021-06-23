Cancel
Denver, CO

Shai Buium Signs NLI and Joins 2021-22 Roster

denverpioneers.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER – The University of Denver hockey program has signed defenseman Shai Buium to a National Letter of Intent to join the Pioneers this fall. Buium is coming off a 50-game season with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL, tallying 26 points on four goals and 22 assists from the blue line. The San Diego, Calif., native also had a +16 rating in his latest USHL campaign. His highest point total in his pre-collegiate career came as a member of Shattuck St. Mary's 16U AAA Team in 2019-20, where he posted 57 points in 46 games on 14 goals and 43 assists.

