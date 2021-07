(Saint Paul, MN) -- Minnesota livestock producers say they are worried about the drought’s effect on the hay supply. Many dairy farmers depend on alfalfa hay to feed their herds. During the dry spell, there is nothing they can do but watch their fields dry up. One farmer says he normally can cut his alfalfa four times during a growing season. So far this year he’s only cut it once. The problem is widespread enough that it could lead to a Midwest hay shortage. They keep holding out hope saying it only takes one good rainfall to get things going. It was dry last year in Stearns County until July when the rains came.