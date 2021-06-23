Special Weather Statement issued for Dale, Geneva, Houston by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dale; Geneva; Houston SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALE...NORTHEASTERN GENEVA AND NORTHWESTERN HOUSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 456 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Taylor, or near Dothan, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dothan, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Newton, Pinckard, Malvern, Grimes, Napier Field, Sylvan Grove, Hollis Dairy Road, Green Acres, Kelly Springs, Bailey Crossroad, Light, W. Main/brannon St, Currytown and Jones Crossroads.alerts.weather.gov