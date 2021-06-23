Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIMA AND NORTH CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MST At 257 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northwest of Tubac, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sahuarita, Green Valley, Tubac, Three Points, East Sahuarita, Amado and Arivaca Junction.

alerts.weather.gov
