Today in White Sox History: June 23

By Mark Liptak
South Side Sox
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was first of the two great fights on the field between Yankees and White Sox players; almost one year later, June 13, 1957, the second one took place. In this one Bob Grim (uncle to former White Sox director of business development and broadcasting Bob Grim) threw one high and tight to outfielder Dave Philley in the home half of the sixth inning. The ball glanced off of Philley’s shoulder and bounced into his batting helmet, knocking it off. Philley charged the mound, as the benches and bullpens emptied. Both players swung at each other, as the rest of the teams held each other back.

MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Former White Sox Doesn’t Think Baseball Has A Sticky Stuff Problem

One of our all-time favorite guests, Greg Pryor, joined the show to talk about the biggest story in baseball right now. Major League Baseball is in a bit of a pickle. Pretty much everyone in the game was aware that pitchers have been using foreign substances on the ball for decades to get a better grip on the ball. It has always been against the rules but everyone, players, managers, and umpires, has let it slide for a few reasons. The main reason seems to be "it's been going on for decades, why stop it now?" That at least seemed to be the umpire's stance. Hitters had another, very reasonable, explanation why. They felt that if a pitcher has control of the ball, he has control of where it gets thrown. They didn't want guys throwing 100 MPH to lose control up and into their faces.
NFLPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox, Diamondbacks making progress in Eduardo Escobar talks

The White Sox and Diamondbacks have been discussing a potential Eduardo Escobar deal for the past week, and it seems as though talks could be accelerating. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who initially reported the talks between the two sides, suggests in his latest notes column that the D-backs are “on the verge” of starting a sell-off that will begin with an Escobar trade. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweets Monday morning that the two sides have made “progress” in a trade that would send Escobar from the D-backs to the ChiSox — the organization that originally signed Escobar out of Venezuela back in 2006.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox have amazing news on Michael Kopech

The Chicago White Sox needs Michael Kopech back in the worst way. He was in the building watching the game on Friday night and that is amazing news. They also saw him take a huge step towards his return to the mound. It has been a few weeks now without him and he has been sorely missed. If he rejoins the bullpen (and rotation for spot starts), they automatically become a much better team again.
MLBchatsports.com

Talk The Plank looks back on White Sox series

Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick break down the Pirates’ two-game series split over the Chicago White Sox and preview the weekend series where the Pirates head out to St. Louis to face the Cardinals. Follow Nathan on Instagram: @Nathan_Hursh. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes. Send all feedback,...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Ryan Burr: Opens game with scoreless outing

Burr threw two perfect innings as the opener in a win during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against Seattle. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. Burr was impressive in his first start of the season, needing 27 pitches to roll through two clean innings. In 10.2 innings of work this season, the 27-year-old has allowed just one hit and has yet to give up a run. He has a win and a hold since he was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in late May.
MLBchatsports.com

Gamethread: Twins at White Sox

The White Sox (45-32) used the old “hey, look...there’s a cloud” story yesterday, perhaps to give José Abreu’s ankle a day of rest or maybe to hope the visitors cool off. Perhaps, they were hoping that being in the big city with a night off, Twins (33-43) players would all have big a night out and massive hangovers today. The White Sox are hard-pressed to use the same excuse not to play tonight, even though there’s a much higher likelihood of rain.
MLBTroy Record

Giolito expected to start for the White Sox against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (33-43, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-32, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -144, Twins +125; over/under...
Charlotte, NCSouth Side Sox

Knights Notebook: Jake Burger at the Keystone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Knights are coming off of a week against the Durham Bulls where they dropped four out of six games, and are now in the middle of a six-game set against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Having lost the first game on Tuesday before coming away with a victory on Wednesday, the Knights looked to continue the winning trend in Thursday night’s ballgame — but not without some storylines to focus on.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Lamb: Lands on IL with quad strain

Lamb was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right quadriceps. Lamb last played in Game 1 of Sunday's twin bill against the Mariners, but it's not clear at this point when or how the quad issue arose. The move comes retroactive to Monday, so Lamb will become eligible to be reinstated July 9 in Baltimore, though he may need more time to recover. The 30-year-old had been receiving semi-regular playing time in the White Sox injury-riddled outfield, slashing .224/.333/.424 with five homers and 10 RBI on the campaign.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Gonzalez: Dispatched to Triple-A

The White Sox optioned Gonzalez to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Gonzalez was up with the big club for a week, going 2-for-8 with a pair of doubles and three walks while appearing in five games. He served mostly as a reserve outfielder during his time in Chicago, but he'll cede those duties to Billy Hamilton (oblique), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Recalled Tuesday

Sheets was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Tuesday's game against the Twins. Sheets was brought up to Chicago in early June but did not appear in a game before being sent back to Charlotte after a two-day stint with the big club. He'll return the White Sox on Tuesday and will be making his big-league debut when he's able to make his way into a game. Sheets, who has slashed .292/.352/.472 across 176 Triple-A plate appearances this season, figures to serve as an extra outfielder and an option at first base while Jose Abreu (knee) manages an injury. Luis Gonzalez was optioned to Charlotte in a corresponding roster move.
MLBSouth Side Sox

2021 Arizona Complex League White Sox Season Preview

The Arizona Complex League, formerly known as the Arizona Rookie League, begins play on Monday. Although the name has changed, the league format and playoff qualifications remain the same. The league is broken down into two halves, with three division leaders for each half qualifying for the playoffs. If a...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Billy Hamilton: Back from IL

The White Sox reinstated Hamilton (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Chicago placed Jake Lamb (quadriceps) on the IL in a corresponding move and also optioned Luis Gonzalez to Triple-A Charlotte, so Hamilton should reclaim duties as the White Sox's fourth outfielder as he rejoins the active roster. Hamilton, who had been out since June 5 with a right oblique strain, has gotten on base at a lowly .247 clip over his 75 plate appearances this season, but he's gone 5-for-5 on stolen-base attempts and is a plus defender in the outfielder.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Eloy Jimenez continues to excite fans on Instagram

(Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox offense could use some power. After ranking near the top of the league last season, they have dropped to 27th in the MLB in home runs. The good news is help is on the way. Eloy Jimenez hinted that he is close to a return to baseball in his latest Instagram post.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Doubles, drives in three

Mercedes went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a win over Seattle in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader. Mercedes got things started early with a two-run double in the first inning. He later knocked an RBI single and came around to score in the fourth. The 28-year-old rookie is slashing .273/.326/.408 with 17 extra-base hits and 37 RBI this season. Sunday was just his second multi-RBI performance since May 29.