Today in White Sox History: June 23
It was first of the two great fights on the field between Yankees and White Sox players; almost one year later, June 13, 1957, the second one took place. In this one Bob Grim (uncle to former White Sox director of business development and broadcasting Bob Grim) threw one high and tight to outfielder Dave Philley in the home half of the sixth inning. The ball glanced off of Philley’s shoulder and bounced into his batting helmet, knocking it off. Philley charged the mound, as the benches and bullpens emptied. Both players swung at each other, as the rest of the teams held each other back.www.southsidesox.com