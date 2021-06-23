White Sox 4, Pirates 3: Losing Streak Snapped
The White Sox ended a brutal road trip on a high note, snapping a season-long, five-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. It was a game that could’ve gone awry in multiple innings, but unlike in the previous five games, the White Sox (44-30) came up with enough timely hits and key outs. It wasn’t a flawless performance, or a memorable one besides it potentially being a slump buster, but it was an important win for the team to enter a homestand that begins Friday with some momentum.www.southsidesox.com