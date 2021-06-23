NFL (again) looks for NFL Network/media operations investors: will that pan out this time?
Over the last decade, there’s been a lot of talk about the NFL possibly selling off a minority stake in NFL Network and its other media operations (including NFL RedZone, NFL.com, and more). They’ve had talks with Disney, Fox, and NBC at different points, but those have never turned into anything. But the league is again looking to explore this idea, and has retained Goldman Sachs to do so, as per Joe Flint of The Wall Street Journal:awfulannouncing.com