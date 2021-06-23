NFL (again) looks for NFL Network/media operations investors: will that pan out this time?

While the COVID-19 pandemic is under much better control now compared to this time last year, players will still be given the option to opt out of the upcoming season. According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, players will have until 4 pm ET on July 2nd to inform their team if they’re opting out of the 2021 season. Players deemed “higher risk” for COVID-19 are again entitled to a $350,000 stipend, but voluntary opt-outs will not be compensated. The stipend for voluntary opt-outs in 2020 was $150,000.