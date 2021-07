Linda Thompson, the longtime girlfriend of the “King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Presley, recently shared why the musician actually loved his impersonators. During the annual Elvis Festival at his birthplace, Tupelo, Mississippi, Linda spoke about how Elvis would be absolutely amazed to see the impersonators, also known as Elvis Tribute Artists (ETAs). The musician also would be “staggered by how incredibly generous” his fans have been to his memory. “[Elvis] loved the ETAs even when he was alive,” Thompson recalls. “He would see people growing sideburns or dressing like him and he would say, ‘Honey look at that guy over there, I wonder if he thinks he is me?’”