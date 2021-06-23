‘Strawberry’ Supermoon 2021: Here’s How to See the Final Occurrence

The upcoming full moon is also the final supermoon of the year, which happens when the moon is the closest to Earth, giving it a brighter and larger look than usual. It’s occurring on June 24th at 2:39 p.m., ET, in the cardinal Earth sign of Capricorn. That cardinal energy is key here, because the supermoon in Capricorn of 2021 packs transformative energy and is focused on the initiation of the new, and grounding that into reality. The need for transparency and truth may increase, as the full moon is shining a light on both the outdated structures in collective society and in our own individual lives. For many, this can feel like a culmination or resolution of themes that began in early 2020.