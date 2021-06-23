Cancel
‘Strawberry’ Supermoon 2021: Here’s How to See the Final Occurrence

By Robert Davis
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From meteor showers to solar eclipses, 2021 has been full of treats and excitement for stargazers. But this month marks the final supermoon of the year. According to NASA, the term “supermoon” was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. It refers to when the moon comes closest to the earth in its elliptical orbit. The result is a slightly larger-than-normal view of the moon’s surface. However, there is no exact scientific definition for the phenomenon.

