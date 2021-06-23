Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

From Slow and Steady Progress to Fast & Furious Blockbusters, Vin Diesel's Net Worth Is Massive

By Jessica Sager
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is more to Vin Diesel than the Fast & Furious franchise, but we wouldn’t blame you if you know him mostly as his Fast alter ego, Dominic Toretto. However, he’s also a producer, a musician and a director who got his first big break from a huge movie icon. He’s also a private guy who enjoys a relatively modest lifestyle, so it’s no wonder that all the zeroes in Vin Diesel’s net worth will probably shock you.

parade.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Parade

Parade

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Ryan
Person
Seth Green
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Net Worth#Hunter College#The Big Apple#Awakenings#Multi Facial#Pitch Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Creative Writing
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The One Thing Paul Walker & Vin Diesel Promised Each Other Before He Died

Paul Walker was a huge part of the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor played Brian O'Conner for the first seven films in the series, up until his untimely death in 2013. Walker and his co-star Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the franchise, became close friends as they worked on the movies together—so close, in fact, that Diesel is the godfather of Walker's only daughter, Meadow Walker. Since his friend and co-star died in a car accident, Diesel has ensured that Walker's memory lives on, both on screen and off. In the films, Walker makes posthumous appearances and Diesel even named his youngest daughter Pauline Sinclair in his friend's honor. Recently, Diesel revealed a promise he and Walker made to each other years ago that he plans to stick to. Read on to find out one more way Diesel is honoring Walker.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel Explains Why Fast & Furious Is Coming To An End

Having been living his life a quarter mile at a time for the last 20 years, Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto is planning to go out in a blaze of glory with the concluding tenth and eleventh installments in the Fast & Furious franchise. Knowing that the ninth entry sends some of the gang into outer space, though, it’s impossible to imagine what he’s cooking up behind the scenes with director Justin Lin.
Moviesfox4now.com

Vin Diesel Revealed When The ‘Fast And Furious’ Franchise Will End

In 2009, Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker starred in a major motion picture about undercover police officers, automobile heists and illegal street racing in souped-up cars. Now, a dozen years and as many movies later (if you count short films and spin-offs), the end of the “Fast and Furious” franchise is drawing near.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

Why The Rock Is Not in 'Fast and Furious 9' As Luke Hobbs

Fast & Furious 9 has a bigger cast than perhaps any other film from the franchise (spoilers ahead), with regulars like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson joined by familiar faces from previous films like Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and some of the cast of Tokyo Drift. One fan...
MoviesTODAY.com

Vin Diesel says Paul Walker sent John Cena to join 'Fast & Furious'

Vin Diesel believes the spirit of his late co-star Paul Walker helped bring John Cena into the "Fast & Furious" family. While chatting with host Kelly Clarkson Tuesday on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Diesel recalled experiencing a "strange feeling" when Cena visited him one day, which led to Cena being cast as Jakob, the younger brother of Diesel's character, Dom, in “F9," the ninth installment in the blockbuster franchise.
MoviesEW.com

2 Brothers 2 Furious: How Vin Diesel and John Cena are redefining Fast family in F9

Vin Diesel has come a long way in the 21 years since he walked onto this Universal soundstage for the first table read of The Fast and the Furious (then known as Redline). He wasn't that far removed from spending his nights working as a bouncer at a New York City club, and his days attempting to get his big break. It was that struggle as a multiracial actor that inspired him to write, direct, and star in his 1995 short film Multi-Facial, which earned him a champion in Steven Spielberg - the legendary filmmaker created a role specifically for Diesel in 1998's Saving Private Ryan. Roles in Iron Giant and Pitch Black followed, but it was his turn as street racer Dominic Toretto, an outlaw with an honor and a code, that was the star-making vehicle.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Vin Diesel Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Vin Diesel has made a lot of stupid movies in his career, in both the best and worst possible fashion. Obviously, the Fast & Furious sequels deliver the sort of joyously preposterous entertainment that sends audiences across the world wild, while other star vehicles such as The Last Witch Hunter, Babylon A.D. and Bloodshot are dumb, plodding would-be franchise starters that are so concerned with laying the groundwork for an intricate mythology that they forget to be fun.
MoviesTODAY.com

Vin Diesel's 3 kids make a rare appearance at 'F9' screening

Though Vin Diesel is a veteran of major movie events, he rarely brings his kids with him. On Thursday, the 53-year-old actor was joined by his three kids, Hania, 13, Vincent, 11, and Pauline, 6, at a Fans First event at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles. The event was to celebrate the newest "Fast & Furious" film, "F9: The Fast Saga," releasing on June 25.
MoviesMovieWeb

Vin Diesel Teases Fast and Furious Musical: I'm Dying to Do It

F9 has brought the Fast and Furious franchise some of its most outlandish moments yet, but things could get even crazier if Vin Diesel gets his wish of starring in a musical spinoff. Now nine movies deep into the series, the franchise is more popular than ever with F9 releasing to big success at the box office this weekend. The series will end with the eleventh installment, but potential spinoffs can still keep the franchise alive.
Santa Clarita, CAPosted by
Parade

Find Out How Fast & Furious 9 Will Feature Paul Walker

F9 is finally coming to U.S. cinemas on Friday, June 25, after it was delayed for months and months thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. And while Fast and Furious fans can’t wait to see it—after all, it’s the first new film in the franchise since The Fate of the Furious way back in 2017—for the cast, Fast and Furious 9 is bringing back more memories of their beloved costar, Paul Walker.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Vin Diesel, Justin Lin Break Down the Toretto Family Tree — Who’s Dom’s Mother?

It is well-documented that the “Fast and Furious” franchise is all about family — and that family begins with Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel). For the last 20 years, audiences have followed Dom’s story, with his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and now his son Brian, who is named for his brother-in-law — and sometimes outlaw — Brian O’Connor (the late Paul Walker).
Moviesworldofreel.com

Vin Diesel Confirms Fast and Furious 10 and 11 to Begin Filming Next January

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel is claiming that the final two installments of the franchise will start filming next year. Why wouldn’t they add two more movies to this neverending muckraker of a franchise — the ninth installment just opened with a pandemic-era record $70 million at the weekend box-office.
MoviesNME

John Cena didn’t realise Vin Diesel meeting was ‘Fast & Furious 9’ audition

Fast & Furious 9 star John Cena said he didn’t realise that a meeting he had with Vin Diesel was his audition for the new film. Asked if he was approached about appearing in the film or whether he asked to join, Cena said: “I certainly was approached. I wouldn’t even know how to go after something like that. This is all really mythical.”
MoviesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Vin Diesel does his best Cardi B impression at the ‘F9’ premiere

The latest--and final--installment of the beloved Fast & Furious franchise introduces a new member of the family: Cardi B . The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has a small role in the upcoming F9 film, and according to one of the franchise’s biggest stars, Vin Diesel, she delivers quite the performance. Vin teased...
MoviesAceShowbiz

Vin Diesel Claims 'Fast and Furious' Is Two Movies Away From Its Ending

During a recent press junket, the actor famous for his portrayal of Dominic Toretto explains that the ninth installment of the film franchise is 'kind of the first film of the final chapter.'. AceShowbiz - Vin Diesel has confirmed the "Fast and Furious" franchise will reach the finish line in...